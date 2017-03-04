Investigation continues after Georgetown bank robbery

The Georgetown Police Department and FBI are investigating after a bank was robbed in Georgetown. It happened March 3 at 4:25 p.m. at the Compass Bank.
The robber presented a note to the bank teller and did not display any weapons officials say. They say he received an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank.
The suspect is described as follows:
- Black male
- Beard and mustache
- Last seen wearing: green/yellow traffic vest, blue/grey short sleeved shirt over a white, long sleeved t-shirt, black or dark blue pants white tennis shoes with red laces and a black, winter stocking cap.