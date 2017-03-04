Trump supporters are participating in the "March 4 Trump" all over the nation, including Austin.

About 300 people from all over Texas met in the Capital City to voice their appreciation for President Donald Trump.

“I just think it's really important to show our support for the President,” said Sarah Scholz who was at Saturday’s rally.

People of all races, ages, and genders donned red, white and blue and braved the weather to come together for the march in Wooldridge Park.

“I think that he's making a lot of changes that are positive for the country and especially with the economy, trade and I think that there's nothing to be afraid of,” Scholz said.

“I support the President because he actually supports real hope and change. It wasn't just the democrat establishment that he divided, it was also the republican establishment,” said Kristoffer Ian Celera who was also at the event.

During the rally, organizers collected donations for homeless veterans and law enforcement. Many in the group said they served in the military and are upset about the way opponents have responded to the election.

“Because he is America first, which is what we all devoted our life to, to protect the constitution, what it stands for for all Americans,” said Navy SeaBee veteran Todd Bourgeois.

The rally wasn't without controversy. About a dozen anti-Trump protesters stood on the sidelines of the rally to voice concerns about the current administration.

“We just wanted to make sure people understand this is not the attitude of America. This is a very specific viewpoint that's being represented out here right now. So me and my group just wanted to show up and make sure people know that's not the only viewpoint and they don't represent the majority of Americans,” said counter-protester Travis Martin.

“You know what? If they're being nonviolent, it's completely within their rights and it's great to be active in politics. That's better than not doing anything and having your voice heard even if it's wrong. I guess that's the beauty of America,” Scholz said.

Besides one brief altercation early on, people on both sides stayed fairly civil, hurling insults instead of punches and recognizing each other's right to disagree, albeit sometimes loudly.

“First Amendment right, everyone should be able to say what they want. If that tends in the hate speech territory, don't be surprised if you get punched in the face. That's all I’ve got to say is say whatever you want, but there are consequences that come with that,” Martin said.

“Trump over time will prove that he's not destroying this country doing the things that all the protesters think he's doing and they'll see that this country will actually change,” said Scholz.

Austin police did arrest one man at the event for Class C assault. That charge is usually the result of someone pushing another person. It carries a fine of up to $500.