Police are looking for the suspects believed to have sexually assaulted a University of Texas student near campus.

UT police say the assault happened on between 10 p.m. on March 4 and 12:40 a.m. March 5.

The department says it happened just west of the university along Guadalupe, somewhere between 22nd and 26th Streets.

According to campus police the victim did not know the attackers. No description was given.

If you know anything about the incident you're asked to call police.