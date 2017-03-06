Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking at SXSW 2017

Posted:Mar 06 2017 10:28AM CST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 10:28AM CST

SXSW has announced that former Vice President Joe Biden will outline his plans for a Biden cancer initiative and speak on March 12 at the Austin Convention Center.

The 47th Vice President of the United States is expected to reflect on the progress made under the White House Cancer Moonshot, call for innovative solutions to tackle the barriers that prevent faster gains in ending cancer and describe how he plans to remain in the fight against cancer.

In a news release, SXSW Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest says, "We’re excited to have Vice President Biden address the creative innovators and entrepreneurs that attend SXSW. His commitment and leadership is crucial at a time when the smartest minds from the worlds of technology and healthcare are working together to create groundbreaking new solutions in the battle to end cancer.”

Biden's talk is part of the Connect to End Cancer series. His talk is open to all SXSW registrants. You can get more information here.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories