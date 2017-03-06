Former Vice President Joe Biden speaking at SXSW 2017

SXSW has announced that former Vice President Joe Biden will outline his plans for a Biden cancer initiative and speak on March 12 at the Austin Convention Center.

The 47th Vice President of the United States is expected to reflect on the progress made under the White House Cancer Moonshot, call for innovative solutions to tackle the barriers that prevent faster gains in ending cancer and describe how he plans to remain in the fight against cancer.

In a news release, SXSW Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest says, "We’re excited to have Vice President Biden address the creative innovators and entrepreneurs that attend SXSW. His commitment and leadership is crucial at a time when the smartest minds from the worlds of technology and healthcare are working together to create groundbreaking new solutions in the battle to end cancer.”

Biden's talk is part of the Connect to End Cancer series. His talk is open to all SXSW registrants. You can get more information here.