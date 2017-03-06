Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead of first vote

Posted:Mar 06 2017 02:28PM CST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 02:28PM CST

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- An architect of North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is now trying to help Texas pass a similar law that faces significant political hurdles despite support from top Republicans.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest's visit to Austin on Monday comes as the proposal targeting transgender people appears to be on shaky ground in the Texas Legislature. The state's Republican House speaker has already called it bad for business.

Facebook and Google are among dozens of big companies opposing the measure.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott also hasn't publicly endorsed the idea, even though he's criticized the NFL for warning that Texas could be overlooked for future Super Bowls if the measure passes.

The bill would require people to use public bathrooms and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.


