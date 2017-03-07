Bus from Austin hit by train in Mississippi

A charter bus originating from Austin, Texas collided with a freight train in Biloxi, Mississippi on Tuesday. At least four people are dead.

The death toll has changed twice, however, the Biloxi coroner has now confirmed four passengers have died.

48 passengers and a driver were all on the charter bus. A fire department official says 40 people were injured and seven of them were in critical condition. Bastrop Senior Center confirmed they had passengers on the bus.

Passengers were transported to local hospitals and a triage was set up on the scene to help treat injuries.

Authorities say the bus appeared to be stopped on the tracks when the crash occurred. The train pushed the bus 300 feet down the tracks. It took one hour and four minutes to clear the bus.

The freight train had three locomotives and 52 cars, nobody on the crew was injured.

Names of the deceased have not been released.

The bus is from Echo Transportation, which is a Texas based company.

--

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this story.