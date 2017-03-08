'Day With Women' planned in Austin for International Women's Day Local News 'Day With Women' planned in Austin for International Women's Day While many across the country are honoring International Women's Day by taking part in a one day strike called "A Day Without a Woman", some in Austin are taking a different approach.

Organizers of "A Day With Women" say they feel going on strike would do more harm than good so they're switching it up and encouraging everyone to support all female and minority owned businesses.

International Women's Day is a day for women to come together for equality, justice and human rights. The "Day Without a Woman" protest is inspired by the Women's March in January after President Trump's inauguration.

Organizers of both "A Day Without Women" and "A Day Without a Woman" say they want to everyone to recognize the value of women to the economy despite the fact that women receive lower wages and experience sexual harassment, discrimination and job insecurity.

As for why there's a different approach to the day in Texas? March on Texas coordinator Melissa Fiero says, "We felt like the call for a strike worked in a lot of areas and was a good idea but in Texas that really puts the communities at risk. Puts them further at risk of losing their jobs or at the very least impacting their economic status. Often times a lof people are struggling to support their families."

Whether you're taking the day off or shopping at women and minority owned businesses, organizers also urge people to wear red in solidarity.

A women owned business fair will be going on at Cheer Up Charlies from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and will feature female entertainers and artists.