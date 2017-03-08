13-year-old girl missing in Hutto

Hutto police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Aislynn Ann Davis was reported as a voluntary runaway on February 26.

Police say information gathered during their investigation, including location obtained from an electronic tracking device, shows Davis is still in the greater Austin area. The device is no longer active.

Davis is described as:

White female

5'6"

About 155 pounds

Hazel eyes

Black hair with blonde highlights

Davis was last seen wearing black leggings, denim short and a black shirt when she left her home.

Police say she may be using the names Xabreilla Regina Lacey or Xasha Lynn Davis-Moore.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact Det. Catherine Parker, Hutto Police Department at 512-759-5988 or email catherine.parker@huttotx,gov.