13-year-old girl missing in Hutto

Posted:Mar 08 2017 10:13AM CST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 10:13AM CST

Hutto police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Aislynn Ann Davis was reported as a voluntary runaway on February 26.

Police say information gathered during their investigation, including location obtained from an electronic tracking device, shows Davis is still in the greater Austin area. The device is no longer active.

Davis is described as:

  • White female
  • 5'6"
  • About 155 pounds
  • Hazel eyes
  • Black hair with blonde highlights

Davis was last seen wearing black leggings, denim short and a black shirt when she left her home.

Police say she may be using the names Xabreilla Regina Lacey or Xasha Lynn Davis-Moore.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact Det. Catherine Parker, Hutto Police Department at 512-759-5988 or email catherine.parker@huttotx,gov.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories