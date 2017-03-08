All schools in University of Texas System to be tobacco free

Posted:Mar 08 2017 10:50AM CST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 10:50AM CST

All 14 institutions of the University of Texas System will be tobacco free by the end of this academic year. It will be the first public university system in Texas to become fully tobacco free. It's also the largest single employer in Texas to prohibit tobacco use in the workplace.

Policies vary by campus but officials say all policies prohibit all forms of tobacco use on the grounds in the buildings of facilities affiliated with the university. 

Each campus is also providing prevention services to students and staff as well services to help people quit.

Officials say the goal is to make the environments for students, faculty, staff, patients and visitors healthier.

"The four top causes of death in Texas are heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory tract disease and stroke-all of which can be the direct result of tobacco use," said UT System Chief Medical Officer David Lakey, M.D. in a news release. "By reducing tobacco use, we can have a huge positive impact on the lives of our students, employees and communities. Furthermore, we can significantly reduce health care costs."

More than 228,000 students and 100,000 faculty and staff work and learn on UT System campuses.

You can get more information here.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories