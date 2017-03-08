Dawnna Dukes appears in court

Posted:Mar 08 2017 03:49PM CST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 03:49PM CST

State Representative Dawnna Dukes appeared in Travis County court Wednesday. 

Her lawyers argued four of the 13 charges against her should be dropped because the statute of limitations has run out. A grand jury indicted Dukes in January on 13 felony counts of tampering with a government record. She is also being charged with abuse of power. 

 


