Bryan Grand Jury decides to take no action in officer-involved shooting

A Grand Jury has decided to take no action against the Bryan police officer involved in a shooting in February after reviewing body camera footage. Officer Steve Laughlin has since been released back to full duty.

At the time, no charges have been filed against the male civilian involved in the officer-involved shooting. He was shot and released from a local hospital on February 19, 2017.

According to the Bryan Police Department, officers responded to a call of a disturbance on Mallard Drive around 10:30 pm on Sunday, February 12, 2017. Officer Steve Laughlin and another officer responded to the scene and made contact with a female who said there was a male at her house who was not supposed to be there. The female explained to officers that the male had been arrested previously and a protective order against him had recently expired.

While talking with the female, the 33-year-old male involved approached the address.

Officer Laughlin approached the male and attempted to interact with him.

As Officer Laughlin approached him, the male placed his right hand in his back right pocket and refused to remove it despite multiple commands from Officer Laughlin to do so. The male made multiple statements such as “Are you ready” and “I ain’t droppin nothing”. The male also repeatedly moved around the back side of the patrol vehicle while Officer Laughlin kept the vehicle between him and the male subject, in order to provide himself cover. The male moved in the direction of the female but kept asking Officer Laughlin if he was ready.

Officer Laughlin told him “Don’t do this” and the male responded “Do it man”.

The male continued to act as if he had a handgun.

The male then rapidly pulled out a black object from his back pocket, took a shooting stance, and pointed it at the officer. Officer Laughlin dropped to cover and fired his handgun several times striking the male.

The black object turned out to be a cell phone. The male continued to move and conceal his hands.

As soon as backup officers arrived medical aid was provided.

The male was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center in critical condition but has since been released from the hospital. The male is not being charged with any criminal offense at this time, therefore his name will not be released.