Senate OKs bill on improper teacher-student relationships

(Lauren Can't Reid)
(Lauren Can't Reid)

Posted:Mar 08 2017 03:56PM CST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 03:56PM CST

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- The Texas Senate has unanimously approved a bill seeking to crackdown on improper relationships between teachers and students.   

Lawmakers have for months expressed alarm at what they've called a growing problem. Supporters of the proposal say teachers have sometimes avoided punishment by transferring to other school districts after being accused of improper relationships with students.

Houston Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt's measure would charge with a felony punishable by up to two years behind bars any school principals and district superintendents who fail to report improper teacher conduct to state authorities.

It also would revoke pensions from teachers convicted of some felonies involving improper student relationships, while requiring school districts to devise guidelines on teacher-student text messaging and online communication.

Tuesday's 31-0 vote sends the bill to the state House.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories