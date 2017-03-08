APD seeking robbery suspect in wheelchair

(Austin Police Department)
(Austin Police Department)

Posted:Mar 08 2017 04:49PM CST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 04:49PM CST

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. According to police, officers responded to a robbery at the Best Buy located at 9607 Research Blvd on Thursday, February 23, 2017 shortly before 9 pm. 

When the two suspects were confronted by the Best buy loss prevention officers, the suspects displayed weapons and threatened the officers. Both suspects fled in a dark grey Ford Escape with temporary tags. 

No injuries were reported in this incident. 

The first suspect is described as:

  • White female
  • 40 years of age
  • 5' 4"
  • 130 lbs
  • Right leg was wrapped in a bandage
  • Wheechair

The second suspect is described as: 

  • Hispanic female
  • 35 years of age
  • 110 lbs
  • Black hair with some grey
  • Buzz cut hair style

APD’s Robbery Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the suspect in this case. If you have information, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. 


