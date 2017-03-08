APD seeking robbery suspect in wheelchair

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. According to police, officers responded to a robbery at the Best Buy located at 9607 Research Blvd on Thursday, February 23, 2017 shortly before 9 pm.

When the two suspects were confronted by the Best buy loss prevention officers, the suspects displayed weapons and threatened the officers. Both suspects fled in a dark grey Ford Escape with temporary tags.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The first suspect is described as:

White female

40 years of age

5' 4"

130 lbs

Right leg was wrapped in a bandage

Wheechair

The second suspect is described as:

Hispanic female

35 years of age

110 lbs

Black hair with some grey

Buzz cut hair style

APD’s Robbery Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the suspect in this case. If you have information, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.