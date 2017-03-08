911 has been restored for AT&T customers

UPDATE: 911 has now reportedly been restored for AT&T customers.

If you are still experience issues call 311 for emergencies

Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states around the U.S. are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company is aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have also sent out tweets saying they've been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call.

The cities of Fort Worth, Plano, Wylie, Keller, Kyle, North Richland Hills and the town of Highland Park are among those affected by the outage. Mobile users in Hays County, Travis County, and Williamson County have also reported disruptions when attempting to make calls to 911 dispatch.

When AT&T wireless customers call 911, many are getting busy tones or the phone just keeps ringing.

AT&T customers are being urged to dial the main line for their police department until the 911 issue is resolved. The 911 glitch affecting T-Mobile customers in Dallas is not related to this outage.

It’s unclear what is causing the outage. AT&T released the following statement:

"We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we're working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience."

Alternative numbers that can be used to contact first responders:

Hays County: 512-393-7896

Travis County: 512-482-5860

Williamson County: 512-943-1399

Leander Police Department: 512-528-2800

Kyle Police/Fire Department: 512-268-3232

San Marcos emergency assistance: 512-753-2108

Pflugerville: 512-251-4004 ext 0