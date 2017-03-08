Stevie Ray Vaughan exhibit opens Friday at Bullock

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:Mar 08 2017 10:34PM CST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 10:34PM CST

Stevie Ray Vaughan left a mark on everyone, especially Texans. Although the Dallas native has passed away, his music certainly hasn't.... And the Bullock Museum hopes to keep that legacy alive by opening an exhibit Friday.

It's called Pride and Joy: The Texas Blues of Stevie Ray Vaughan.

For Stevie's brother Jimmie, the exhibit just brings back all the memories he shared with his brother.

“When I started playing, he was seven or something. So I would say don't mess with my guitar. Or I'll give you one of these (smacks),” said Jimmie Vaughan, Stevie’s older brother.

But, Stevie picked up the guitar and played anyway when his brother wasn't around. He looked up to his older brother. It was only natural, in a family full of musicians.

“My uncles were guitar players in bands, on both sides of the family. My father loved music, my mother loved music,” said Vaughan.

The exhibit will give the audience a closer look into Stevie's life. His clothing, and other personal items will be on display.  The audience will also get a look at who inspired Stevie.

“He was also influenced a lot by Hendrix, so he would do a lot of Hendrix, but he did a lot of blues and it was all that sort of mixed up,” said Vaughan.

Stevie Ray Vaughan's life was cut short when he  died in a helicopter crash at age 35. Through this exhibit, Jimmie hopes his brother's legacy can live on in the Live Music Capital of the World, and beyond.

“The reason why Stevie was so successful and such a great musician is because he loved it. He loved what he did,” said Vaughan.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories