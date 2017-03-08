Stevie Ray Vaughan exhibit opens Friday at Bullock Local News Stevie Ray Vaughan exhibit opens Friday at Bullock Stevie Ray Vaughan left a mark on everyone, especially Texans. Although the Dallas native has passed away, his music certainly hasn't.... And the Bullock Museum hopes to keep that legacy alive by opening an exhibit Friday.

It's called Pride and Joy: The Texas Blues of Stevie Ray Vaughan.

For Stevie's brother Jimmie, the exhibit just brings back all the memories he shared with his brother.

“When I started playing, he was seven or something. So I would say don't mess with my guitar. Or I'll give you one of these (smacks),” said Jimmie Vaughan, Stevie’s older brother.

But, Stevie picked up the guitar and played anyway when his brother wasn't around. He looked up to his older brother. It was only natural, in a family full of musicians.

“My uncles were guitar players in bands, on both sides of the family. My father loved music, my mother loved music,” said Vaughan.

The exhibit will give the audience a closer look into Stevie's life. His clothing, and other personal items will be on display. The audience will also get a look at who inspired Stevie.

“He was also influenced a lot by Hendrix, so he would do a lot of Hendrix, but he did a lot of blues and it was all that sort of mixed up,” said Vaughan.

Stevie Ray Vaughan's life was cut short when he died in a helicopter crash at age 35. Through this exhibit, Jimmie hopes his brother's legacy can live on in the Live Music Capital of the World, and beyond.

“The reason why Stevie was so successful and such a great musician is because he loved it. He loved what he did,” said Vaughan.