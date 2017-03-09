Hays County Sherriff's Office on lookout for shooting suspect

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a shooting suspect who they say is considered armed and dangerous. The shooting happened on March 8th at around 4:23 p.m. in the 28000 block of Ranch Road 12 in Dripping Springs.

Officials say the sheriff's office recived a 9-1-1 call for suspicious circumstances and when deputies arrived they found a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was conscious and breathing. He was taken to an Austin hospital and is expected to be okay.

After investigating, deputies learned that there was an argument between the victim and suspect when the victim was shot. The suspect was not at the scene when deputies arrived.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Grosbin A. Sabillon. He's described as 5'7" and about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a medium skin tone and no visible tattoos.

Sabillon left the scene in an unkonwn direction with a handgun and driving a vehicle described as a 2006 Red Dodge four door truck with tinted windows. No license plate number was given. NOTE: Picture of truck is stock photo provided by the Travis County Sherriff's Office and is similar to the one Sabillon is believed to be driving.

A warrant has been issued for Sabillon for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It's a second degree felony.

If you have any information you're asked to call 512-393-7896 and speak with Criminal Investigaitons Division.

You can also call the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477) or submit information via the Crime Stoppers website here.

All calls are confidential and callers will remain anonymous. You do not have to give your name and you will not have to testify in court.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.