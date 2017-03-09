Delta announces Austin to Raleigh-Durham nonstop

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Delta Air Lines has announced new daily nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). AUS-RDU flights will launch on March 9, 2017 and are currently available for booking at www.delta.com.

"This new non-stop connects two cities with a lot in common - a love of great outdoors, booming tech industries, and a diehard dedication to college sports. I hope this new connection results in North Carolina learning how barbecue ought to be prepared, but regardless I'm looking forward to a closer relationship with our new friends in Raleigh," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Delta's new year round, daily nonstop flights between Austin, Texas and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina are scheduled as follows: Flights depart - Austin daily at 11:15 a.m. and arrive in Raleigh-Durham at 3:10 p.m. Flights depart Raleigh-Durham daily at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 10:40 a.m.

The flight will be operated by GoJet on a CRJ-900 aircraft with 76 seats.

"The new AUS-RDU nonstop creates a link between two of the nation's most advanced research, health care, high tech, financial and research communities," said Doug Driskill, Dell Executive and Chair of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce's Air Service Task Force.

Delta provided Austin service to over 1.4 million passengers in 2015 and is the airport's fourth largest carrier. Delta's list of nonstop flights from Austin has grown to seven with the addition of Raleigh-Durham. Delta currently operates Austin nonstop service to Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis / St. Paul, New York (JFK) and Salt Lake City.

"We are very pleased to welcome the addition of this nonstop service from Raleigh-Durham, N.C.," said Tom Noonan, Austin Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. "It's another part of the country for us to attract visitors from and is a great supplement to Austin's growing Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and a direct reflection of how our city continues to evolve as a premier destination for travelers."

