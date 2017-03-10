DWI March for Change at Capitol

By: Tania Ortega

Posted:Mar 10 2017 08:30AM CST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 08:30AM CST

With thousands of additional people in Austin for Spring Break and the SXSW Conference, AAA Texas is sponsoring a march to raise awareness about drunk driving.

In 2015, there were nearly 25,000 alcohol related crashes across the state. The DWI March for Change is meant to honor and remember those whose lives were lost to drinking and driving crashes and to remind people about the consequences of getting behind the wheel after drinking.

Doug Shupe with AAA Texas says he wants students, DWI prevention advocates, law enforcement and others to march in silence to honor those who were silenced by drunk driving.

The march and rally kicks off at the Capitol's South Steps beginning at 10 a.m.


