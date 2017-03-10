Former Westlake teacher gets 10 years probation

Posted:Mar 10 2017 10:54AM CST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 10:54AM CST

Former Westlake teacher Haeli Wey was in court Friday. She has been charged with inappropriate relationships with students. 

Wey received 10 years probation. 

READ: Former Westlake teacher not required to register as sex offender

Wey plead guilty in February to two felony charges of improper relationship between educator and student. In December 2015 she was arrested following two alleged inappropriate relationships with students. 

This is a developing story. 


