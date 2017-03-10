Former Westlake teacher Haeli Way gets 10 years probation [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Ex Westlake teacher Haeli Way charged with two counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student. Local News Former Westlake teacher Haeli Way gets 10 years probation Haeli Wey: once an Eanes ISD math teacher, spent Friday morning in front of Travis County Judge David Wahlberg. According to court documents she had sex with a 17-year-old male student more than 10 times over 2 months and also became involved with another 17-year-old.

One of the young men she met at a student ministry program, the other at a summer camp.



Wey was arrested in 2015 and charged with 2 counts of improper relations between an educator and a student.



In February she entered a guilty plea

"Today the judge found that he had enough evidence to find her guilty but did not and placed her on a 10 year deferred adjudication probation," said Wey's attorney Larry Sauer.

Sauer says it was a reasonable outcome.

"Basically it means that as long as she completes everything without any problems then the case will be dismissed and she will never have been convicted of a felony," Sauer said.

On the Fox 7 Austin Facebook page, some are crying foul.

Viewers like "Mike" saying if this were a male teacher instead, the outcome would have been more harsh. Prison time.

Kendra wrote: "I'm disappointed. She should be a registered sex offender and definitely spend time in prison."

Wey won't have to register as a sex offender because the offense she was charged with doesn't require it.

According to the Texas Education Agency she did voluntarily surrender her teaching certificate.

Sauer says his client is relieved and just wants to put this in the past.

"Since this has gotten so much attention it's...waring on her. But I think she's going to be fine," Sauer said.

The Travis County District Attorney's office says they feel the plea deal was just.



Wey also has to do 200 hours of community service and can't have any contact with the victims.



Treatment and counseling is recommended.



The DA's office says if she messes up her probation she could face anywhere between 2 and 20 years in prison.