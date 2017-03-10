Austin blood bank needs help with low supply after sending supplies to Biloxi crash victims Local News Austin blood bank needs help with low supply after sending supplies to Biloxi crash victims Austin blood bank said it's blood supply is uncomfortably low after sending supplies to Biloxi after the deadly bus and train crash there, where Central Texans were killed or injured,

A Biloxi blood bank contacted “We Are Austin” blood bank after the crash that killed 4 people to see if they could help our community members they were treating at their local hospitals.

Kiley Batjer of "We Are Blood" said as a local blood center, they do their best to ensure the blood given in Austin stay’s in Austin, but when they hear about situations when our community members are far from home and need help, they will do anything in their power to make sure they are taken care of in their time of need, which they did just that and sent multiple blood products to Biloxi to help.

But now, they said the local blood supply is low and they are calling on the community to donate and help. It’s an especially important time to keep their blood supply up because the accident happened near a busy time with the "South By Southwest" festival and spring break. This is a time in Austin when local hospitals have the potential to see more patients and they really want to replenish the blood supply. "Donating blood is a really easy way to make an impact in your community. Blood cannot be manufactured or produced so we really rely on the good will of our community members to give something of themselves that can really make a difference in someone else life, " Batjer said

Jack McReynolds was donating at the Austin location Friday afternoon. He said he is a regular donator, "It feels good to be able to help whoever needs it. They ask at the front desk who you want the blood to go to, it doesn’t matter, there’s enough need out there, it’s just good to help," he said.

"We Are Blood" has three locations around the city from Round Rock to South Austin, as well as multiple mobile drives everyday. You can click here for more information.