More than 40 dogs rescued and brought to Central Texas after a house fire in Killeen

More than 40 dogs have been rescued and brought to Central Texas after a house fire in Killeen left them homeless.

Many were quite scared and traumatized, but fortunately they are now in good hands at the Texas Humane Heroes Adoption Center and will soon be looking for their forever homes. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be scared in your own home, to leave your home, to not know where you’re at, to be going in a car and driving an hour, coming here and seeing all new faces and now you’re in a new kennel environment. That’s got to be scary and I just can’t imagine being in their spot right now,” said Christine Rankin with the Texas Humane Heroes.

Rankin said she doesn’t know much about the situation they were in, but they all seem to be in good health. The homeowner was apparently unofficially trying to foster and help the animals but when her home caught on fire Friday morning, everyone was displaced. One dog died, two suffered from smoke inhalation and one was burned from the blaze. “A little puppy got burned on his little paws and his nose and he’s got a pretty bad cut on his side,” Rankin said.

Killeen Animals Services reached out to Texas Humane Heroes because they didn’t have enough room for all the animals. Ranking said fortunately they were able to accommodate the animals, “We immediately took action and ran over there to see how we could help, and we ended up bringing back all 40 of them,” she said.

Among the bunch was a mother nursing her brand new pups and one pregnant dog.

While they all seem to be a little confused and scared, Rankin said the community has already started rallying around them. Two other animal groups helped transport them to Leander, others have offered to help with their shots and surgeries, but more help is still needed, “That’s what we are hoping to continue with the community is to receive donations or receive help fostering, cause they’re going to need it, or if you’re in the market for a new dog come by and see these little guys cause they’ve had a rough little life and I am sure they would love a brand new home right now,” Rankin said.

As for all of the dogs and puppies they will be watching them for a few days just to make sure they are okay but many could be up for adoption soon.

