The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in downtown Austin.

According to ATCEMS, the stabbing occurred in a parking lot on the corner of E 7th Street and Comal Street on Friday night. First responders administered CPR to the male victim. He was then transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge Hospital with critical life threatening injuries.

The male victim succumbed to his injuries. He is described as a mal approximately in his forties.

No suspect has been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.