Fatal stabbing in downtown Austin

Posted:Mar 10 2017 10:12PM CST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 10:12PM CST

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in downtown Austin. 

According to ATCEMS, the stabbing occurred in a parking lot on the corner of E 7th Street and Comal Street on Friday night. First responders administered CPR to the male victim. He was then transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge Hospital with critical life threatening injuries. 

The male victim succumbed to his injuries. He is described as a mal approximately in his forties.

No suspect has been arrested. 

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories