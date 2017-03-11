ABC Kite Festival canceled due to inclement weather

Photo Courtesy: jenniferonFOX7
Photo Courtesy: jenniferonFOX7

Posted:Mar 11 2017 06:53PM CST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 06:53PM CST

Organizers for the Kite Festival says that the City of Austin says that due to inclement weather and park conditions the festival has been canceled. It had already been postponed from March 5 due to rain. 

Organizers say there will no other rain date. They say they want to protect Zilker Park from any potential damage and for everyone attending to have the experience they deserve.

In a release, organizers say, "While we’re saddened that we won’t be able to awash the sky with a flurry of colorful kites, we already looking forward on having a bigger and better fest for next year."

 


