Fox "New Girl" star in town for SXSW film festival Local News Fox “New Girl” star in town for SXSW film festival It was a very busy weekend at the Paramount Theater as they premiered movies back to back, all day and into night. One of those that debuted Saturday night was "Win It All." The movie stars Jake Johnson who plays Eddie Garrett, a gambler who likes to live on the edge.

The first weekend of the SXSW festival kicked off with many Hollywood stars in town.



It was a very busy weekend at the Paramount Theater as they premiered movies back to back, all day and into night.



One of those that debuted Saturday night was "Win It All." The movie stars Jake Johnson who plays Eddie Garrett, a gambler who likes to live on the edge. A friend of his being put in prison drops off a bag full of cash, which leads Garrett to borrow some of that money, but when his friend is released early, it's the mad dash for him to replace what he took.

The actors said the film was mostly improv and it's one they are hoping many people can relate to.

“It’s not a straight comedy, there's a story to it, you want a little drama but this is a movie we want people to feel good, we want you to laugh, we want you to enjoy, we've tried to craft a story people believe in and we hope people like it,” Johnson said.

“I think it's a nice story about a guy who's a little bit lost and sometimes people self-sabotage themselves and are addicted to losing and feel like the worlds against them when really it's not, it's about how they kind of approach what kind of choices they are making, we've all been there should I have made that choice. It's nice to have family around you that supports you and I think that's probably what people can relate to,” said actor Joe Lo Truglio.



For all of you that don't like to go to the theater this is the movie for you, it's a Netflix original movie that will start streaming April 7th.