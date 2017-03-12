Fatal car accident in sotheast Austin

Posted:Mar 12 2017 10:59PM CDT

Updated:Mar 12 2017 10:59PM CDT

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident in southeast Austin. 

According to police, the head on crash happened early Saturday morning in the 7100 block of Burleson Road. When officers arrived, the victim was pinned to his car. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police say the other driver, a woman, suffered minor injuries. 

So far, police say no charges have been filed. 

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories