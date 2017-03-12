Fatal car accident in sotheast Austin Local News Fatal car accident in sotheast Austin The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal car accident in southeast Austin.

According to police, the head on crash happened early Saturday morning in the 7100 block of Burleson Road. When officers arrived, the victim was pinned to his car. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Police say the other driver, a woman, suffered minor injuries.

So far, police say no charges have been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.