15-year-old shot in East Austin Local News 15-year-old shot in East Austin The Austin Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in East Austin.

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in East Austin.

According to police, he was shot on Sunday near East Austin's colony neighborhood. The Travis County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call just before 6 pm in the 700 block of Hatton Hill Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, the 15-year-old victim was found with a gun shot wound.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time. He was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information when it is available.