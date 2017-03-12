15-year-old shot in East Austin

Posted:Mar 12 2017 11:03PM CDT

Updated:Mar 12 2017 11:03PM CDT

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in East Austin. 

According to police, he was shot on Sunday near East Austin's colony neighborhood. The Travis County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call just before 6 pm in the 700 block of Hatton Hill Lane. 

When officers arrived on scene, the 15-year-old victim was found with a gun shot wound. 

The victim's condition is unknown at this time. He was transported to a local hospital.  

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information when it is available. 


