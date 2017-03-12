APD investigating homcide on Bird Creek Drive

The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide on Bird Creek Drive.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance call shortly before 7 pm on Sunday for the 900 block of Bird Creek Drive. When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic male and began performing CPR.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later declared deceased.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Police believe that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information once made available.