Senate panel approves revisions to Texas voter ID law

Posted:Mar 13 2017 08:58PM CDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 08:58PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A Senate panel has approved changes to Texas' strict voter ID law that includes tougher penalties for people found guilty of trying to get around the rules while casting a ballot.   

But the proposal Monday cleared a first vote in the Legislature without calls to make more photo identifications acceptable. Under the current law, showing a concealed handgun license is good enough to vote, but not a college ID.  

The new bill aims to bring Texas' voter ID law into compliance with a federal court ruling last year that found the measure discriminatory. The revisions include making permanent an option allowing people without required ID to vote by signing an affidavit.   

It also creates a criminal penalty of two to 10 years in prison for lying on an affidavit.


