Austin musician robbed, shot leaving SXSW event Michael Sanders is recovering after being robbed and shot over the weekend.

It was during the early Saturday morning hours when the band “Lowin” guitarist Michael Sanders was walking home after a south by southwest show at Hotel Vegas on East 6th Street.

“I could see off in the distance when there wasn't a street light, a dude just kind of standing in the shadows. He, and two other guys walked up on me pretty quick,” said Sanders.

Sanders said they were armed, one with an assault rifle and the other two with handguns.

“I thought the gun was fake honestly. I'm like, who goes walking down the street robbing somebody with an assault rifle? If anything you're going to get robbed with a handgun. But when the other two guys pulled out their handguns it was like...oh this is real," said Sanders.

The men took his cell phone and money, and ran off to their getaway car. But it was not over.

“I started walking where I lived. I also was trying to get a good read on their car better. One guy, the one with a 9mm shot me in the shoulder,” said Sanders.

Bleeding profusely, he was able to go home and activate his alarm and get help from a neighbor. Sanders is the lead guitarist in his band Lowin and was supposed to play this week

“They are all super great musicians, they can get through it without me."

Sanders will have to wear this sling for six weeks, which is a much better outlook, compared to other areas that bullet could have pierced.

“I don't think he was aiming at my shoulder, he was trying to kill me,” said Sanders.

He will be attending the shows anyway and cheering on his bandmates. The Austin Police Department is investigating.

They have not arrested anyone yet. If you have information please call Austin police.