SWAT team in East Austin

Posted:Mar 13 2017 09:55PM CDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 11:15PM CDT

The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to the 2600 block of East 4th Street. 

At about 5:32 p.m. 911 received a call for a gun hotshot at a gas station. According to APD, the caller said two subjects fired multiple gunshots and fled the scene in a car.

Officers located the vehicle in the 2600 block. Officers believe there is a barricaded subject in a residence near the location. 

They are asking people to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. 


