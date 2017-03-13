SWAT team in East Austin

The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to the 2600 block of East 4th Street.
At about 5:32 p.m. 911 received a call for a gun hotshot at a gas station. According to APD, the caller said two subjects fired multiple gunshots and fled the scene in a car.
Officers located the vehicle in the 2600 block. Officers believe there is a barricaded subject in a residence near the location.
They are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
APD is working a SWAT callout in the 2600 block of East 4th St. Please avoid the area.— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 14, 2017
Media: stay tuned for staging. #whatthehelicopter