Austin Public Health is searching for four people who may have scooped a bat out of the water near Waller Creek.

The four individuals rented kayaks from the Waller Creek Boathouse on Friday, March 10. Staff members say they may be Russian. They reported taking a bat out of the water and putting it in their kayak.

No bat was found in a kayak, which means the bat could not be tested for rabies.

If you know these individuals please contact Austin Public Health: 512-972-5555