Bicyclist dies after crash in East Austin

Posted:Mar 15 2017 08:43AM CDT

Updated:Mar 15 2017 08:43AM CDT

Police are investigating after a deadly crash in East Austin. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on March 14 on East MLK at Scottsdale Road which is near Springdale.

When officers arrived they found a bicyclist who'd been hit by a vehicle.

Austin/Travis County EMS says the victim was a man in his 40s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was arrested for a DWI.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories