Bicyclist dies after crash in East Austin

Police are investigating after a deadly crash in East Austin. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on March 14 on East MLK at Scottsdale Road which is near Springdale.

When officers arrived they found a bicyclist who'd been hit by a vehicle.

Austin/Travis County EMS says the victim was a man in his 40s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was arrested for a DWI.