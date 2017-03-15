APD searches for suspect in Bird Creek Drive homicide, suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to the homicide on Bird Creek Drive. 35-year-old Jose Medel Martinez-Lopez is accused of murdering Jose Pedro Dominguez-Campos on Sunday, March 12, 2017 in the 900 block of Bird Creek Drive.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Bird Creek Drive because of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Jose Campos with obvious trauma. ATCEMS transported Campos to University Medical Center Brackenridge where he was later pronounced deceased.

During their investigation, police officers learned that Jose Campos and Jose Lopez both reside at the Bird Creek address, along with several other people. According to witnesses, an argument between the two men began over parking in the driveway.

The argument escalated, resulting in Jose Lopez producing a handgun and firing multiple times at Campos.

Jose Medel Martinez-Lopez immediately fled the scene.

He was last seen driving a gray Nissan Maxima with the Texas license plate BHY-1689.

Jose Lopez is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information relating to this case or Lopez's whereabouts, you are asked to call the police. An arrest warrant has been issued for Lopez.

Bond has been set at $250,000.