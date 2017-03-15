Fatal shooting leaves two dead in North Austin Local News Fatal shooting leaves two dead in North Austin The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting on Whitebead Trail in North Austin.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting on Whitebead Trail in North Austin.

According to ATCEMS, first responders were called out to the 2000 block of Whitebead Trail, near the intersection of Ranch Road 620 and Hudson Bend Road, for gun shot wounds shortly before 8 pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Upon arrival, first responders found two victims dead on scene.

One of the victims was a female in her forties. The other was a male in his fifties.

Another woman was taken to UMC Brackenridge with critical, life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody as of now.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.