SXSW music festival gives exposure to lesser-known artists Local News SXSW music festival gives exposure to lesser-known artists While those in Austin for the SXSW interactive festival are on their way out, people visiting for the music festival are just getting into town.

While those in Austin for the SXSW interactive festival are on their way out, people visiting for the music festival are just getting into town.

Traditionally, the Wednesday after SXSW starts marks the first night of the official SXSW music festival.

More than 2000 bands from all over the world will play at this year's SXSW music festival.

For thirty years, SXSW has given musicians some much needed publicity, but what started as a small music festival has ballooned into a 10 day takeover of downtown Austin.

The music festival really gives artists of all genres a chance to entertain crowds who normally wouldn’t have access to their music.

This year both big and small name artists will play on 105 stages all over the city and what began as a showcase of local artists, now welcomes musicians both big and small from all over the world.

“So, we've got just over 2000 bands for this year's event, about 105 stages, mainly in the downtown area. All kinds of variety, everything from country to hip hop to Latin and everything in between, and it's just a great celebration of creativity from bands all over the U.S., all over the world, come check it out and have fun at SXSW,” said SXSW Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest.

Musicians say SXSW is not only a great way to get exposure, but the festival also offers them a chance to network with other artists.