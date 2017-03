The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in North Travis County.

According to TCSO, officers responded to a shits fired call in the 14000 block of Thermal Drive on Thursday night. When officers arrived on scene, one victim was discovered with gun shot wounds.

The male victim was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.