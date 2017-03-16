Suspect on the run after killing two, seriously injuring one Local News Suspect on the run after killing two, seriously injuring one The search continues for a man accused of a shooting that killed two people and injured another near Lakeway. It happened shortly before 8:00 pm Wednesday night on Whitebead Trail.

That's located near the intersection of Ranch Road 620 and Debba Drive.

The scene of the shooting in the 2000 block of Whitebead Trail is now clear but the search continues for Randall Lee Burrows. He allegedly shot and killed two people and wounded another at the property.

“They both died as a result gunshot wounds to the head so keep that in mind as we get the information out that we know Mr. Burroughs is in possession of a firearm,” said Travis Co. Sheriff’s Office Captain Craig Smith.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending notification of next to kin. It's believed Randall Burrows had been hired to do work on the small home which lead to a confrontation. "We don't know all of the details to that at this moment we do know it does appear that this is the result of some type of a business dispute,” said Capt. Smith.

The property owner who was shot and killed, as well as her boyfriend, was found in the front yard. The woman renting the home was also shot. She was found inside the home.

She survived but suffered life threatening injuries.

"It does appear that it started outside and then inevitably ended on the inside,” said Capt. Smith.

Burrows was last seen driving away in a white 2011 Ford Escape. Members of the TCSO SWAT Unit have teamed up with the Lone Start Fugitive Task Force to hunt down Burrows.

Burroughs has a criminal history. Investigators say he was arrested on a murder charge in 1989 but was not convicted. FOX7 was also told that Burrows has two arrests for aggravated assault out of Lakeway.