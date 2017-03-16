Police looking for hit and run pedicab driver

Austin Police are looking for a hit and run driver who injured a pedicab passenger on Wednesday night. She was headed to an event for SXSW when it happened.



Austin Police say they don't have a license plate or any video of the car. They say all they have is a description of the car, and that it may have been a dark colored BMW, possibly a 2011 5 series. They also say it was reported that the car was going 50 miles per hour over the Congress Avenue Bridge. That is 20 miles over the speed limit.



David Tashnick, the owner of the pedicab company, Easy Rider Pedicab tells Fox 7 the driver was about to turn left into a parking lot just over the bridge when he was rear-ended. He says his driver is recovering at home. His passenger had to be taken to the hospital.

Her father, Brian Kern tells FOX 7 several bones were broken in his daughter's face.



Austin Police say it's hard to solve hit and run cases because they are rarely able to get a license plate number. They say with the only 3 on that team and the volume of cases they are investigating, that's why they need the public's help, They are asking anyone with information about this case to come forward.



“It is very frustrating when someone refuses to take responsibility and stay behind,” says Sergeant David McDonald, adding, “the only way we really solve these cases is with citizen input. So just you know don't just drive around with your head down. If you see something, try to be good witness, get us information that will help us solve the case.



Statistics from the Austin Police Department show:

In 2014

There were 380 cases where someone was injured and the driver failed to stop and render aid, 70 of those drivers were arrested.

There were 10,509 cases where there was property damage and the driver fled, 271 of those drivers were arrested.

In 2015

There were 460 cases where someone was injured and the driver failed to stop and render aid, 87 of those drivers were arrested.

There were 11,470 cases where there was property damage and the driver fled, 283 of those drivers were arrested.

In 2014

There were 462 cases where someone was injured and the driver failed to stop and render aid, 82 of those drivers were arrested.

There were 12,918 cases where there was property damage and the driver fled, 310 of those drivers were arrested.



Easy Rider Pedicab’s owner, David Tashnick and the pedicab passenger’s father, Brian Kern say they are planning to hire a private investigator to track down video of the car and it's driver. Tashnick says he hopes to also offer a reward for the person that helps to solve the case.