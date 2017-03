Police say a man is okay after driving his car into Lady Bird Lake. The car was found near Cesar Chavez and Lamar Boulevard.

The exact details of the crash have yet to be released but police say that the driver is a 45-year-old Hispanic man who is not from the area.

Police say the man did pass a sobriety test.

Crews are working to remove the car from the lake. It's not clear if there was anyone else in the vehicle.

A lane has been blocked off in the area so expect some possible delays.