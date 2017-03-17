Garth Brooks performing free show at SXSW

UPDATE: Tickets have already sold out for the free show Saturday.

Garth Brooks will officially be playing a free show during South By Southwest.

The show will be Saturday, March 18 at the SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake. He goes on at 8 p.m.

Concert goers need to download a mobile ticket before heading to the show. Complimentary tickets are restricted to residents of Austin and surrounding areas. The public can get those tickets here starting at 12 p.m. Friday.

Brooks is also scheduled to be part of the music keynote conversation on Friday, along with Amazon's Steve Boom.