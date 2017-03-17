Garth Brooks performing free show at SXSW

(Steve Jurvetson)
(Steve Jurvetson)

Posted:Mar 17 2017 11:10AM CDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 12:20PM CDT

UPDATE: Tickets have already sold out for the free show Saturday. 

Garth Brooks will officially be playing a free show during South By Southwest. 

The show will be Saturday, March 18 at the SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake. He goes on at 8 p.m. 

Concert goers need to download a mobile ticket before heading to the show. Complimentary tickets are restricted to residents of Austin and surrounding areas. The public can get those tickets here starting at 12 p.m. Friday. 

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Brooks is also scheduled to be part of the music keynote conversation on Friday, along with Amazon's Steve Boom. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories