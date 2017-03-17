Texas fugitive dead following pursuit in Mississippi

A Texas fugitive wanted for a double homicide in Texas is dead following a pursuit in Pike County, Mississippi on Friday. 54-year-old Randall Lee Burrows was wanted in connection to the double murder on WhiteBead Trail that left 60-year-old Richard Dale Guthrie and 60-year-old Susan Gulla-O'Leary dead near Lake Travis on Wednesday night. Another woman was also shot and is currently hospitalized with critical injuries.

MBI spokesman Warren Strain says it's early in the investigation but it appears the man shot and killed himself.

According to TCSO, a White Ford Escape was spotted at the LA and MS state line on Friday evening.

Troopers attempted to make a felony traffic stop but the subject kept going.

The man made it to Delaware Ave in Pike County where he fled to I-55 North. Once he made it to exit 24 which is Lake Dixie Spring, he exited the interstate. He then traveled down Dixie Springs Road and went east on Highway 51. He then turned southbound toward Summit on Highway 51.

During the car chase, Burrows ran several cars off the road. None of the those drivers were injured.

At approximately one mile south of Summit Burrows attempted to go off in a field. That's where the pursuit ended. He had a very short standoff with the highway patrol, and held a firearm to his head.

Burrows made some unspecified statements and then shot himself in the head, deputies say.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m.

According to ATCEMS, first responders were called out to the 2000 block of Whitebead Trail, near the intersection of Ranch Road 620 and Hudson Bend Road, for gun shot wounds shortly before 8 pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Upon arrival, first responders found two victims dead on scene.

Both victims died of gunshot wounds to their heads.

Another woman was taken to UMC Brackenridge with critical, life-threatening injuries.

She was also shot and is currently hospitalized.