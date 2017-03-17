Arrest made in fatal shooting in North Travis County [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Travis County Sheriff's Office) Local News Arrest made in fatal shooting in North Travis County An arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a man in North Travis County on Thursday.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Thermal Drive, just off of Wells Branch, on Thursday night. 20-year-old Deondre Eric Conner was taken into custody by deputies on Friday.

The victim was found by deputies in the parking lot of Churchill Crossing Apartments with gun shot wounds.

Details are limited right now but officials say it appears the shooting may have been drug-related.