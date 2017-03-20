Police investigating armed robberies at two separate restaurants

Posted:Mar 20 2017 06:34AM CDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 06:34AM CDT

Police are investigating two robberies that happened within an hour of each other at two IHOP restaurants. Police believe the same suspect is responsible for both.

The first robbery happened at the IHOP at 1101 S. Mopac at around 3:44 a.m. and the second one happened at the IHOP at 901 E. Koenig at around 4:42 a.m.

Police say the suspect robbed both restaurants at gunpoint. The suspect is only described as a black male wearing a dark bandana.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.


