142 ICE detainer requests denied in Travis County

The Department of Homeland Security released a Declined Detainer Outcome Report on Monday. The first report of it's kind.

From January 28 to February 3, 206 criminally charged undocumented immigrants were released from custody nationwide. 142 of those were released from Travis County, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total.

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement:

Today's report from DHS is deeply disturbing and highlights the urgent need for a statewide sanctuary city ban in Texas," he said. "The Travis County Sheriff's decision to deny ICE detainer requests and release back into our communities criminals charged with heinous crimes - including sexual offenses against children, domestic violence and kidnapping - is dangerous and should be criminal in itself. Texas will act to put an end to sanctuary policies that put the lives of our citizens at risk.

Elizabeth Saab will have more tonight.