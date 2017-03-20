Carbon monoxide in patrol car

Posted:Mar 20 2017 02:51PM CDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 02:51PM CDT

An Austin Police officer is recovering from carbon monoxide poison. The president of the Austin Police Association, Ken Casaday, says it's due to a faulty Ford SUV. 

Casaday says it started several weeks ago when the department was warned that there could be a faulty exhaust in some patrol vehicles. 

Officers were advised not to drive with their exhaust valve on in their SUVs. 

On Saturday night, a sergeant began to feel sick while he was driving. The officer called for backup and was then taken to a nearby hospital. Tests showed high carbon monoxide levels in the sergeant's system. 

The department announced on Monday they plan to install carbon monoxide detectors for every Ford Explorer in their fleet. 

APD Press Conference on March 20, 2017:


