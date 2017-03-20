Man wanted for murder in El Salvador, accused of assault in Ausitn

Posted:Mar 20 2017 05:04PM CDT

Updated:Mar 20 2017 05:13PM CDT

On March 18, 2017 Freddy Orlando Natarem-Perez called 911 to report he had just been assaulted by two men. 

According to the affidavit, Perez says Hugo Rolando Sol-Cortez and Erik David Paz-Zavala pounded on his room's door at a mobile home park where he was renting. The pair reportedly began to punch, kick and point a handgun at Perez. 

Cortez and Zavala reportedly asked him about a text found on Hugo's girlfriend's cell phone from Perez.The pair continued to physically assault him and "threatened to chop Fredy up," according to the affidavit. 

Perez convinced them to let him go and said he wouldn't call police. As soon as he was free, he ran to the mobile home park office and called 911.

Deputies discovered that Cortez was wanted for murder in El Salvador. He is now accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony. 


