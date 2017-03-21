Williamson County Sherriff's office investigating 4-year-old's death

Posted:Mar 21 2017 08:55AM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 08:55AM CDT

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. 

Deputies responded to a possible drowning at 3907 Monument Drive in Round Rock on March 20 just before 11 a.m. When they arrived they saw medics loading the boy into an ambulance.

EMS transported the child to an area hospital where he died. 

The child has been identified as Alister James Hyder.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be released as soon it becomes available.


