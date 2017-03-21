FBI Director Comey participating in Intelligence Symposium at UT

An Intelligence Symposium is being held at UT-Austin on March 23 and it will feature FBI Director James Comey as well as other national security experts.

The event is titled "Intelligence in Defense of the Homeland" and it will be held at the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center.

Organizers say the event "is designed to promote an exchange of well-informed views on the challenges our intelligence and law enforcement agencies face in detecting and disrupting attacks inside the U.S. by violent extremists."

Along with Comey, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Thomas Bossert will also participate and deliver keynote remarks.

The event is free and open to the public but advance registration is required. Organizers note that advanced registration doesn't guarantee admission so they advise people to arrive early to secure a seat.

For the full agenda and more information about registering you can go here.