Cedar Park siblings competing in national competition Local News Cedar Park siblings competing in national competition It was a magical day when Rachelle Wilkinson found out she and her husband were pregnant....with five!

It was a magical day when Rachelle Wilkinson found out she and her husband were pregnant....with five!

“You hardly know what to think when the doctor tells you that. It's beyond shocking,” said Wilkinson.

It's been a little over nine years since Kassidy, Kaydence, Kyndall, Ryder and Rustin were brought into the world....and they're already making a mark. Kassidy, Kyndall Kaydence and their friend Kenzie are getting some major attention after making a special video.

All of the quints including the boys love to read and spell, so it was only natural for the family to enter a video into the Amazon Kindle/Scripps Spellebrity competition.

“The goal was to produce a video that would kindle the love of reading,” said Wilkinson.

“The classics are included in the video like Ann of Green Gables, Holes and A Wrinkle in Time,” said Wilkinson.

“I like to read because, I like to see another view of things,” said Kassidy Wilkinson.

The girls made it to the top 10, now they need your votes by March 25. If they get enough, they will move to the top five. They would then get to go to Washington D.C. to see the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“I thought it would be amazing to go there. Wouldn't anyone like to go there?” said Kenzie Vo, the quintuplets’ friend.

As the girls hope for the best, they will continue one of their favorite pastimes, and they hope they could soon compete in the national spelling bee. At the rate they're going now, it wouldn't surprise us if they did.

