Cedar Park siblings competing in national competition

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:Mar 21 2017 10:32PM CDT

Updated:Mar 21 2017 10:32PM CDT

It was a magical day when Rachelle Wilkinson found out she and her husband were pregnant....with five!

“You hardly know what to think when the doctor tells you that. It's beyond shocking,” said Wilkinson.

It's been a little over nine years since Kassidy, Kaydence, Kyndall, Ryder and Rustin were brought into the world....and they're already making a mark. Kassidy, Kyndall Kaydence and their friend Kenzie are getting some major attention after making a special video.

All of the quints including the boys love to read and spell, so it was only natural for the family to enter a video into the Amazon Kindle/Scripps Spellebrity competition.

“The goal was to produce a video that would kindle the love of reading,” said Wilkinson.

“The classics are included in the video like Ann of Green Gables, Holes and A Wrinkle in Time,” said Wilkinson.

“I like to read because, I like to see another view of things,” said Kassidy Wilkinson.

The girls made it to the top 10, now they need your votes by March 25. If they get enough, they will move to the top five.  They would then get to go to Washington D.C. to see the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“I thought it would be amazing to go there. Wouldn't anyone like to go there?” said Kenzie Vo, the quintuplets’ friend.

As the girls hope for the best, they will continue one of their favorite pastimes, and they hope they could soon compete in the national spelling bee. At the rate they're going now, it wouldn't surprise us if they did.
 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories